Kurukshetra University is expected to declare a few of the BA and BSc results soon. The result for BA 3rd year and 6th semesters exams and BSc 6th semester exams are expected to be released any time now and candidates can access those results at the official website, kuk.ac.in.

It should be noted that all the above-mentioned results were expected to be released on June 24th itself after 8.00 pm; however, the links to check these results have not been activated yet. Earlier on June 21st, the university had declared the B.Com 6th semester and B.Com 3rd Year results which can be accessed in these links for the 6th semester and 3rd year.

All the above-mentioned undergraduate exams were conducted in the months of April and May by the University. The result for the remaining exams that have not been declared yet are also expected to be released soon.

How to check Kurukshetra University result: