Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has opened the application link for candidates to apply for the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I in School Education and other Departments on June 24th. The candidates can apply for the positions at TRB website - tn.trb.nic.in.

The notification for the the recruitment for the direct recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors was released on June 13th and the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,144 vacancies, which include 3 shortfall vacancies, 134 vacancies for PWD candidates, 336 backlog posts, 1,657 current vacancies and lastly 14 minority language/medium vacancies.

The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is July 15th, 2019, and the exam date for the recruitment will be announced later on the official website.

For the Physical Education Directors posts, candidates must have a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or Bachelor of Physical Education (BPE) or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Health and Physical Education and Degree in Sports with at least 55 percent marks.

The PG Assistant position needs the candidates to possess a postgraduate degree with minimum 50 percent marks along with B.Ed from NCTE recognised institute.

The Computer Based Examination will consist of a single paper of 3 hours duration with 150 MCQs. Each question carries one mark. There are 110 marks allotted for the Main Subject, and 30 & 10 marks for Educational Methodology and General Knowledge, respectively.

How to apply for TNTRB 2019 recruitment: