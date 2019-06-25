Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) 2019 result are expected to be declared today, June 25th. The online prospectus has given today’s date as the tentative date when the entrance exam result will be declared. Once the result is declared, candidates can access it at the official website, tezuadmissions.com.

Today the result of UG and PG entrance exam will be declared. The final answer keys and result for the Ph.D entrance exam has already been issued. The notification for the admission exams were issued on February 27th and the application process went on until May 07. The exams were conducted on May 31st, June 1st and June 2nd, 2019.

Once the result is declared, the counselling process will begin at the university. The tentative date for admission and course registration is July 22nd to July 25th, 2019 and the classes are expected to begin on July 26th, 2019.

Once the result is declared, the link to check it will be available on the home page. Candidates are suggested to check the official website to get the latest updates.