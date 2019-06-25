Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, has declared the 2018-19 BA Final year results on June 24th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the BA Final year exams this year for any subjects can check the result at, jnvuiums.in.

The exams were conducted in the months of April and May and now the results have been declared. Apart from the BA result, M.PED 1st semester result were also declared on June 24th.

The BA final result can be accessed in this direct link. The MPED first semester can be accessed here.

The university will be declaring the result of remaining examinations soon. Students can access the results of semester courses in this link. The result of all courses under annual system can be accessed here.

The university has already declared the results of MA Final Year and Previous year for various subjects BSc Home Science for all years, BSc Final year for all subjects, MCom under annual exams. For semester exams, BE results for few semesters, MSc for a few semesters, MBA first semester have been declared.