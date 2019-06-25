Mehul Choksi citizenship to be revoked by Antigua and Barbuda; might be extradited to India
Choksi is accused of defrauding India’s Punjab National Bank of Rs 13,000 crore along with his nephew Nirav Modi.
Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne said that the government will revoke the citizenship and extradite him to India after he has exhausted all his legal option.
In January, Choksi surrendered his Indian citizenship and passport to authorities in Antigua and Barbuda after he claimed to have “lawfully applied” to become a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda to expand his business interests in the Caribbean.
US imposes new financial sanctions against Iran
US President Donald Trump while signing the sanctions said Khamenei “ultimately responsible” for the Islamic republic’s destabilising activities.
The sanctions aims at preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
The tension between the two countries have been rising after US claimed that Iran had attached a tanker and later in the month Iran shot down a US drone.
YSR Congress demands special status for Andhra Pradesh in parliament
YSR Congress Party MP M Srinivasulu Reddy reiterated the party’s demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.
The YSR Congress said that both TDP and BJP had failed on their promise to give special status to the state and that is why people of the state voted for YSR Congress.
AP parties have been demanding special status for the state since the a separate state of Telangana was carved out.