Cacultta University announced on June 24th that the university will be conducted entrance exam for admissions to all the postgraduate courses offered by the university and affiliated colleges. The entrance exam reportedly will be conducted online, informed Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee.

The VC told various news outlets, “The way the admission process has been made online, Calcutta University will conduct the PG entrance examinations online likewise. The decision has been made for the sake of modernisation, transparency and saving time.”

The CU offers PG courses in 66 departments and all the courses’ admission will be done via the entrance exam, “Calcutta University is trying to strengthen the examination system by making it fair and following a path of discipline,” Chakravarti added.

Also, the VC informed that from next year the examination centres for the students will be away from the home centre. The VC said the PG students will give their exam in a different centre in order to maintain transparency.