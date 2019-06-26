West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has released the 2019 WBJEE counselling schedule and the registration process has begun at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The registration and creation of password and payment of registration fees process started on June 25th and must be done on or before June 29th, 2019.

Once the registration and payment process is completed, the candidates need to do the choice filling between June 25th to June 30th. Locking of choices can be done on June 29th and June 30th, 2019.

The counselling process will involve three allotment rounds. The first allotment result will be declared on July 3rd and students need to pay the provisional admissions fees based on the first allotment on or before July 7th. The second and third allotment result will be declared on July 7th and July 13th and students will get two days after that to pay the provisional admission fees.

After the admission fee is paid, students need to physically report and fulfill the admission process at the allotted institute from July 4th to July 20th. The process of counselling will end on July 20th, 2019. The whole WBJEE 2019 counselling schedule can be accessed in this direct link.

How to register for WBJEE 2019 Counselling:

Click on this direct link to access the WBJEE 2019 counselling registration website. Click on the ‘Registration and Choice Filling’ button on the home page. Fill in your log-in details and fulfill the process of registration, payment, and choice filling.

The Board conducts the WBJEE Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State of West Bengal. The result of WJBEE 2019 was declared on June 20th, 2019.