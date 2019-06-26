Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has declare the 2019 10th class result on June 24th, in the evening hours. There had been a lot of speculation on the result date; however, the official confirmed that the result was coming out on June 24th and it was announced after 5.00 pm. The students can check their result at the official website, education.rajasthan.gov.in/RSOS

Tribhuvan Sharma from Bhilwada topped the merit list with a score of 428 out of a total 500 (85.6%), reports LiveHindustan. Amongst girls, Muskan Agarwal from Dausa scored the highest marks with 425 marks (85%).

Students can check the RSOS 10th result in this direct link.

RSOS had conducted various examinations for the academic year 2018-19 from the month of March to May 2019. The Open School results are as valid as the regular exam results and can be used for admission for further studies.

How to check RSOS 2019 10th result: