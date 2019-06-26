AKTU University, Lucknow, will begin the counselling process for the admissions to 2019 batch of M.Tech, M. Arch, M. Pharm, and M.Des courses from today, June 26th, 2019 and candidates need to complete the registration and fee payment process on or before July 2nd, 2019. The counselling process will be conducted at the official UPSEE website, upsee.nic.in.

The counselling process will involve registration and payment of counselling fees, document verification, online choice filling, allotment round, payment to confirm the seat, and reporting at the allotted institution. The AKTU will conduct four allotment rounds followed by a spot counselling round. The first allotment result will be released on July 4th, 2019 and the whole counselling process will go on until August 14th. The academic sessions will start on July 27th.

The full counselling process and schedule can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated) in the colleges offering these courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU has the responsibility to conduct the UPSEE examinations.

UPSEE 2019 exam was held on April 21st, Sunday and the admit card for the same was released earlier on April 15th. UPSEE 2019 result was declared on June 3rd, 2019.