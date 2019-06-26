All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued the first round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling (Including Mock Round) for AIIMS MBBS-2019 today, June 26th, 2019. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the counselling and have exercised the choices (AIIMS) from 11:00 am 20.06.2019 to 5:00 pm 21.06.2019 can check the list at the official website, aiimsexams.org.

The rules based on which the allocation of seats has been done for the Mock Round has been mentioned in the General Rules. The portal for Exercising/Editing of Choices (AIIMS) for 1st Round will be opened today, June 26th, at 5.00 p.m. and the last day to do that is June 27th, 5.00 p.m. The Announcement of Seat Allocation of 1st Round will be on June 29th, 2019.

Candidates can access the Online Seat Allocation/Counselling in this direct link.

Candidates who have already registered will be able to edit (reorder/add/delete) their choice/s for the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling. The notification mentions, “In case, the choices made earlier by the candidate are not edited (reorder/add/delete), then the choices (AIIMS) made by them in the Mock Round, will be automatically considered for the Seat Allocation for the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling.”

AIIMS had conducted the MBBS entrance examination on May 25th and May 26th, 2019 and the result was declared on June 12th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to the MBBS course offered by the prestigious institution at the 15 AIIMS centres spread throughout the country.