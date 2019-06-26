Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination tentative answer keys and response sheet today, June 26th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Tier I examination for the 2018 CGL exam can download the answer keys for their reference from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The notification released along the answer keys released stated that the objections against the answers on the answer keys need to be raised by June 30th, 2019 (5.00 pm), and each representation will attract a fee of Rs. 100/-. The candidates are encouraged to take a print out of the documents as they will not be available after June 30th.

Candidates can download the SSC CGL 2018 Tier I answer keys and response sheet from this direct link. The notification of the release of the answer keys can be accessed in this link.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 4th to June 13th. However, some centres experienced technical issues and re-exam for the affected students was conducted on June 19th, 2019. Around 25.97 lakh candidates had registered to participate in the exam; however, just 8.35 lakh participated in the exam, and the result for the same is tentatively scheduled to be declared on August 20th, 2019.

How to download SSC CGL 2018 Tier I answer keys:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the link for SSC 2018 CGL Tier I answer keys under the Latest News section. A PDF will open which will have the notification of the release of the answer keys and the link to download the answer keys and the response sheet. Click on the link. A new page will open where the link to access the answer keys will be present. Click on it. On the new page, enter the log-in details and submit. The answer keys and response sheets can be accessed, and the link to submit any challenge is also available.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India. The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.