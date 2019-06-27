Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the 2018 Assistant Section Officer marks of all the candidates who participated in the written exam and the skill test round of the recruitment on June 26th. Candidates who had appeared for the tests conducted for 2018 ASO recruitment drive can check their marks at the official website, opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC had released the notification for the 2018 ASO recruitment drive on October 10th, 2018 for 500 vacancies and the application process went on until November 10th, 2018. The result of the online exam was declared in the month of May 2019. Now, the Commission has released the marks of individual candidates.

Candidates from Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Sambalpur zone can access their result in this direct link. Candidates from the remaining zones can access it in this direct link. All the candidates who qualified and appeared for the skill test can access their marks in this direct link. Category-wise cut-off and answer keys can be accessed in this link.

The OPSC had conducted two rounds of exam for the recruitment process. The first round was an objective-type written exam consisting of three papers. The first paper is General Awareness (100 marks), second paper for Reasoning and Mental Ability (100 marks), and third paper for English and Odia Language (100 marks). The second phase of exam involved Skill Test in Computer Application.