University of Madras or UNOM is expected to declare the results of all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree courses exams results today June 27th, 2019. The exams for which the results are expected today were conducted in the month of April 2019,

All the students who had participated in these exams can check the result, once declared, at the official website, egovernance.unom.ac.in. The result is also expected to be available at unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in.

The exams for which the results are expected today include but are not limited to are BCom all years, BSC all subjects and all years, BA all subjects and all years, MBA, MCA, MSc, MCom for all years.

How to check Madras University UG/PG/Professional Degree April 2019 results

Log on to the official website of the Madras University. Click on the link to check the April 2019 result. Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get marks’.

The marks will be displayed, and can be printed out for future reference.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.