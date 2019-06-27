Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has declared the final result of OCES/DGFS 2019 today, on June 27th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam for the Scientific Officer 2019 are now eligible to go through a training module. All the candidates can access the result at the official website, barconlineexam.in.

The final list was drawn after a round of an online exam and a round of an interview. The online exam was conducted from March 9th to March 15th and the result was declared on April 16th. The shortlisted candidates appeared for an interview round which was conducted from May 15th to June 15th, 2019.

Candidates can access the BARC OCES/DGFS 2019 final result in this direct link or in this alternate link.

All candidates now have to go through a training module. After the completion of training, candidates are appointed at one of the nuclear establishments. OCEG training is for one year and candidates become Group C Scientific Officer, whereas the DGFS training is for 2 years after which the candidates are appointed as Group A Scientific Officers.

How to check the 2019 BARC Scientific Officer final result: