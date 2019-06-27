Trump requests India to roll back tariffs imposed on US goods

  • India earlier had imposed tariffs on 28 products from US after US had withdrew trade privileges for India.
  • PM Modi and President Trump are scheduled to meet on Friday on the sidelines of G20 Summit which is underway in Osaka, Japan.
  • President Trump called the tariffs unacceptable and must be withdrawn.

Madhya Pradesh cabinent approves measures to check on cow vigilantism

  • The cabinet cleared an amendment to the anti-cow slaughter law in a bid to curb cow vigilantism.
  • Chief Minister Kamal Nath  approved a proposal to jail cow vigilantes guilty of violence for six months to three years, and impose a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.
  • Supreme Court had earlier ordered states to act tough on cow vigilantism.
  • In May three people were attacked in Seoni district in the state by cow vigilantes and police arrested one person related to the incident.

Bihar encephalitis toll goes up to 154

  • A total number 23 districts in the state have been affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.
  • The total number of cases registered in the state of the syndrome has reached a figure of 729.
  • The health department attributed the cause of death in around 120 cases to hypoglycemia, one of the many pathological conditions that fall under acute encephalitis syndrome  