Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the 2019 UPJEE Round 1 counselling process for Polytechnic admission. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds and link to register and do choice filling for the first round has been activated at the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

The candidates can do the payment of the registration fees upto July 1st, and choice locking can be done from June 29th to July 1st. The first allotment result will be declared on July 2nd. Students who have been allocated seats need to report to the institution by July 9th for document verification and for freeze/float option. The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th.

Candidates can visit the official website and click on the button for ‘Online Registration and Choice Filling for Round-1’ or click on this direct link to register.

In similar ways, second round will begin on July 10th and third round will begin on July 17th. The admission process for all the rounds need to finished by July 24th. The full counselling schedule can be accessed in Hindi and English at the official website. Students can also access the English version in this direct link.

AKTU conducts UPJEE entrance process every year for candidates to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh State. The UPJEE 2019 entrance exam was conducted on April 28th in two sessions and had declared the result of UPJEE 2019 on June 20th, 2019.

