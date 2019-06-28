Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC entrance examination result date is not yet confirmed. NDTV spoke to officials who did not comment beyond saying that the result can be expected soon. The officials did not give any concrete date on which candidates can expect the result, though some outlets have speculated that the result will be declared on June 30th.

Once released Pre-D.El.Ed exam (General/Sanskrit) or formerly knows as BSTC exam can be accessed at the official website, bstc2019.org. Once the result is declared, counselling details will be released. In 2018, BSTC result was declared on June 6th; however, the overall exam process also had begun much earlier last year.

The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed examination 2019 was conducted on May 26th, 2019 from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Candidates who clear this examination will be able to apply for D.El.Ed courses offered across various institutes in Rajasthan.

Candidates must have cleared higher secondary examination are eligible to apply for this course. Additionally, applicants should not be more than 28 years of age on July 1st, 2019.

How to access Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed 2019 or BSTC exam result: