Karnataka Examination Authority has released the mock allotment result for 2019 admissions to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences (Agriculture, Veterinary etc) courses for the year 2019-20 on June 27th. Candidates can access the result of the mock allotment at the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The candidates can also change priority of options and/or add new options after check the mock allotment. The provision to change will be open until 11.00 am for June 29th, 2019.

Candidates can check the KCET 2019 mock allotment result at this direct link.

The full counselling schedule is yet to be revealed; however, the Authority had said that further dates regarding the choice selection, payment fees, downloading of Admission Order etc will be published shortly on the KEA Website. The registration process for candidates who have cleared the Karnataka CET 2019 began on June 21st and the last day to apply is June 25th, 2019.

KEA had declared the CET 2019 result on May 25th, 2019. A total number of 1.4 lakh candidates have attained the eligibility and have cleared the KCET 2019 exam. KEA conducts KCET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy.