Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the result for the entrance test ATMA June 2019. Candidates who have appeared for this years’ test for June session can now check for their results at ATMA website - atmaaims.com.

AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national level test which is recognized by AICTE and is an entrance exam for admissions on all India basis to the MBA/ PGDM/ MMS/ MCA courses. The June exam this year was conducted on June 23rd, 2019.

Here is the direct link to download the AIMS ATMA June 2019 result.

ATMA test is an all-India exam that is conducted for admissions to various institutions offering MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA programmes. Around 740 management institutions conduct their admissions via ATMA exams and the exam is AICTE approved. The online application process for June session of ATMA exam had started online earlier in May and the last date to submit applications was June 15th.

How to access ATMA AIMS June 2019 result