Home Minister seeks extension of President’s rule in J&K

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha on the extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Shah said it was not possible to hold elections in the state of J&K at present.
  • The minister also moved a resolution proposing reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Actual Line of Control.
  • Opposition leaders protested against Shah’s decision to club the matter of quota bill with the resolution on extending President’s Rule in the state.  

Bombay High Court upholds Maratha reservation

  • The court upheld the reservation but put a cap of 13% instead of 16% proposed by the state government.
  • The 13% is based on the recommendation by the State Commission of Backward Classes.
  • The court was hearing the petition which challenged that the proposal violated the Supreme Court’s orders that say reservation in any state should not exceed 50%.
  • The state government’s proposal of 16% would have taken the reservation in the state to 68%.

PM Modi at G20 summit said terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity

  • At BRICS meeting, PM said terrorism was the biggest threat to humanity as it not only kills innocents but also severely affects economic development and social stability.
  • Modi was addressing an informal meeting of the BRICS bloc on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
  • In another sideline meeting, Modi met with President Trump and they discussed a host of key matters, including trade, defence relations and 5G communications network.

Centre says 24 Indians facing financial irregularities inquiries from CBI are living abroad

  • Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan told the Rajya Sabha 24 Indians who are being investigated  for the last three years are living abroad.
  • He said that the extradition requests were issued for five accused. 
  • The minister of state for external affairs said Red Corner Notices were issued against 25 people, while extradition requests for 14 were also under consideration. 