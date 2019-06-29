Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result for the 2019 Class XII or Senior Secondary Certificate exam re-evaluation and rechecking on June 28th. Students who had applied for re-evaluation or rechecking for Class 12th can check at the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, if their marks have changed.

CBSE informed that it has updated the Class XII result this year after taking into account the changes in re-evaluation and rechecking. The students can access the result at this direct link.

The board had declared the 12th class result this year on May 2nd, 2019 which is much earlier than the usual trend. The board generally declares the result in the third week of May. The CBSE 2019 12th students have managed to score a pass percentage of 83.4%.

The top rank was grabbed by two girls, Hansika Shukla from DPS Merut Road and Karishma Arora from SD Public School, both from Ghaziabad, with 499 marks out of 500. Trivandrum region topped the regional competition with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by Chennai region which scored 92.93% and Delhi with 91.87%.

How to check CBSE Class XII revaluation and rechecking result:

Visit the CBSE results website. Click on the link to check the 2019 Class XIII re-evaluation and rechecking result. Enter the required credentials and submit

More than 31 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE board exam this year. Out of these 31 lakh students, around 11.8 lakh students had registered to appear for the 12th class examination of which 11.06 lakh students had appeared