The counselling process for the Delhi Polytechnic 2019 admission has officially begun and the first allotment result was declared on June 28th for the same. Candidates who have cleared the Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam can check if they have been allocated seats in the first allotment by logging in at the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in.

All the candidates who have been allocated seats can print out the allotment letter from the website and do the online payment of part Institutional fees. The last day to pay the fees and get the document verified at the allotted institution is 4.00 pm of July 2nd. The freezing or upgradation of the allotted seat needs to be done before 4.00 pm of July 3rd. It should be noted that there will no Document Verification process on Sunday, June 30th.

Candidates can check the first allotment result in this direct link. Candidates need to feed in the login details to access the allotment result.

Delhi CET 2019 Polytechnic exam was conducted on June 8th and June 9th and the result was declared on June 22nd. The Delhi Polytechnic CET 2019 exam was conducted for candidates seeking admission to the Diploma (Engineering /Non Engineering) for the year 2019-20.

The counselling will be conducted in four rounds which will be followed by a spot admission round. The counselling process is expected to last until August second week. The full counselling schedule can be accessed in this link.