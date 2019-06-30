South Indian Bank had earlier this month released two separate notifications advertising vacancies for Probationary Officers and Probationary Clerk positions. While the online application process for both the recruitments began from June 19th, today is incidentally the last date to apply for PO and Clerk recruitments 2019. Interested individuals can head to the bank’s website - southindianbank.com to submit the online application before end of today.

As per the official notifications, there are 160 vacancies for Probationary Officers position to be posted anywhere in India. On the other hand, the vacancies for Clerk have been divided in two zones: 75 for North zone and 310 for South zone. Details about the states under each zone have been mentioned in the notification.

Official notification links for Probationary Officer and Clerk recruitment 2019

While, the recruitment for PO will be a three-stage process involving Online Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The Clerk recruitment will be done based on Online Test and Personal Interview. The online test for PO and Clerk is scheduled for July 25th and 26th respectively. An online call letter for both will be released on the Bank website along with any updates regarding the recruitments.

How to apply online for South Indian Bank PO, Clerk 2019