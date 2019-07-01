The Medical Counselling Committee has just announced that it will release the result for NEET undergraduate 2019 counselling first round result after 6 pm today on July 1. The official website of MCC - medicalcounseling.nic.in has been updated with a running ticker. It is this ticker which provides the latest information confirming the timing for first-round result declaration. MCC had earlier revised the NEET 2019 counselling schedule and issued a new one on June 27th.

The first-round result for NEET UG Counselling were expected to be declared today as per the new schedule. In line with the new schedule, candidates can now expect the result after 6 pm on MCC website. MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA.

Almost 400 institutions throughout India will conduct their admissions via MCC details of which can be accessed in this link. Candidates are advised to go through the Counselling Scheme and FAQ placed prominently on the home page, and they can access the revised schedule in this direct link.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access the same from MCC website. Updates about the result will also be available on our website’s Announcements section. NEET UG 2019 result was declared on June 5th this year. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.