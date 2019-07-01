Nagaland to start preparing database of indigenous inhabitants, its own version of NRC, from July 10
Nagaland has decided to prepare a list of indigenous inhabitants of the state, The Hindu reported on Sunday. This is a variant of the National Register of Citizens that Assam is currently updating.
The exercise will be completed within 60 days and provisional lists will be published on September 11. A final list will be prepared by December 10.
The state’s Home Commissioner R Ramakrishnan issued a notification for establishing the Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland with the aim of checking fake indigenous inhabitant certificates being issued.
Union Budget 2019: Sitharaman may announce big income tax relief on home insurance
Nirmala Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman finance minister, will be presenting the budget for 2019-20 on July 5.
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce big relief on tax on home insurance in the Union Budget 2019 that is scheduled to be announced later this week.
The rebate can be either incorporated by extending the scope of section 80D or there can be an announcement on a separate section related to insurance rebate that includes home, health and life insurance; sources added.
Hong Kong protesters smash legislature windows ahead of handover rally
An annual march Monday afternoon was expected to be larger than usual because the proposed extradition bill has awakened broader fears that China is eroding the freedoms and rights guaranteed to Hong Kong for 50 years under a “one country, two systems” framework.
Protesters tried to storm Hong Kong’s legislature on the anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule on Monday, using a metal trolley and poles to smash windows amid anger over planned legislation that would allow extraditions to China.
Powerful explosion in Afghan capital Kabul; many hurt
Kabuls chief police spokesman, Firdous Faramaz, said there was a loud explosion, but gave no details. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.
A powerful blast hit Kabul’s diplomatic district during rush hour on Monday, sending a plume of black smoke over the Afghan capital, with tens of injured taken to hospital and ambulances ferrying still more, authorities said.
Japan resumes commercial whale hunt after more than 30 years
Japan on Monday resumed commercial whale hunts after more than three decades, AFP reported. This came after Tokyo’s decision to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission last December.
The practice is banned for the member countries of the International Whaling Commission, which Japan left last year.