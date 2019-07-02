Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the process of releasing admit card for the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Document Verification round at SSC regional websites. Currently only Easter Region has issue the admit card for the document verification round. However, the remaining regions are expected to release the admit card soon.

SSC had declared the Paper I result for the recruitment drive on May 25th, 2019. The Computer Based Examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2018 (Paper-I) from March 12th to 16th wherein a total of 2,32,514 candidates appeared.

Candidates from the Easter Region can download the admit card from this direct link.

All the successful candidates will now have to appear for the physical endurance test/medical exam, before which the SSC will be conducting the DV round. Those who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II examination. PET/PST is tentatively scheduled on September 27th, 2019.

How to download SSC 2018 SI/ASI DV round admit card: