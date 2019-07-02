Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the second-week interview schedule for Group II Services, general recruitment. The interview for the 2nd week will be held from July 8 onwards and go on till July 12. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification released in this regard to check for their respective interview dates. The schedule along with candidate hall ticket numbers is available on TSPSC website - tspsc.gov.in.

The interview schedule includes the Hall Ticket Numbers of the provisionally admitted candidates to be interviewed for the 2nd week. The Interviews will start at 10 am for Forenoon Session and 2 pm for Afternoon Session in the TSPSC Office, Prathibha Bhavan, Opp. Gagan Vihar, M.J. Road, Nampally, Hyderabad. Candidates are expected to report at the exam venue at least an hour prior to the interview time.

The Interviewee’s (Personality Test) are required to attend at TSPSC Office along with Verification Certificate, Original Certificates along with No Objection Certificate from the employer (if anywhere employed) and two (2) passport size photos & one original Photo Identification Card on the relevant date and time as per schedule.

Here is the PDF link to TSPSC Group II services 2nd week Interview schedule

A total of 240 candidates will be interviewed during the second week. It must be recalled that first week interviews are currently ongoing which started from July 1st and will continue till July 6th.