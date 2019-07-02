Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer keys for the 2018 recruitment of Forest Rangers in the Assam Forest Service under Environment and Forest Department on July 1st. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer keys for all the subjects from the official website, apsc.gov.in.

In a notification released along with the answer keys, the Commission said that objections can be raised against the answer keys on or before July 10th, 2019. The notification can be accessed in this link and the objections need to be sent via post to the APSC office before July 10th, 2019.

Candidates can access APSC 2018 Forest Ranger exam answer keys for all the subjects in this direct link.

The exam for all the subjects for the recruitment of Forest Rangers was conducted from February 24th to March 17th, 2019. APSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Forest Ranger on March 3rd, 2018 and the recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies.The recruitment is being done for vacancies in Environment and Forest Department of Assam.

How to download the APSC 2018 Forest Rangers exam answer keys: