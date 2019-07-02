Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to declare the UPJEE 2019 first allotment result today, July 2nd. This is based on the official counselling schedule released in June 2019. The allotment result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, students who have been allocated seats need to report to the institution by July 9th for document verification and for freeze/float option. The admission formalities need to be finished by July 24th.

The first round of counselling process began on June 27th. Candidates had to do the payment of the registration fees by July 1st, and choice locking option was open from June 29th to July 1st.

The JEECUP 2019 counselling will be conducted in three rounds for candidates to secure admission to Diploma Courses in Polytechnic Institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh State.

The UPJEE 2019 entrance exam was conducted on April 28th in two sessions and had declared the result of UPJEE 2019 on June 20th, 2019. Based on the scores obtained by the candidates, the counselling process is being conducted.

The second round counselling process will begin on July 10th and the third round will begin on July 17th. The admission process for all the rounds needs to be finished by July 24th.

The full counselling schedule can be accessed in Hindi and English at the official website. Students can also access the English version in this direct link.