Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will be declaring the provisional merit list for the 2019 BE counselling today, July 2nd, 2019. The counselling schedule states that the result will be declared today at the official website for BE counselling, fe2019.mahacet.org. It is expected that the merit list will be released in the evening hours.

Once the provisional merit list is released, candidates can submit their grievances against the list from July 3rd and they need to submit it before 5.00 pm of July 4th. The final merit list will be declared on July 5th and display Provisional Category wise Seats for CAP Round I will also happen on the same day.

The registration process for students to participate in the counselling process for Engineering and Technology courses for the year 2019-20 began on June 24th and went on until June 30th. The document verification process will be conducted from June 25th to July 1st, 2019.

A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted by the CET Cell for BE admission this year which will go on until August 1st, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link.

The result for MHT CET 2019 had been declared on July 4th, 2019. A total of 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam while 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.