Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the exam time-table for next year’s high school and intermediate exams on July 1st. Students can check the detailed schedule from the UPMSP website - upmsp.edu.in. The exams in 2020 for both 10th and 12th board in UP will begin in mid February.

The exams for both 10th and 12th in UP will be conducted from February 18th and will go on till March 6th. Additionally, UPMSP has released a calendar for the schools to follow this academic year 2019-20. The calendar sets a monthly schedule to be taken up by schools for completing the syllabus.

The calendar has been set to ensure that the academic session runs for more than 200 days every year, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was reported saying by Indian Express. Over 55 lakh students will participate in both high school and intermediate exams. The Class 10 exams will last for 12 days and the Intermediate exams will be over in 15 days.

The evaluation work will be finished in 10 days starting March 15 while the results will be declared between April 20 to 25, Sharma added. The minister said the academic session in all universities and colleges in the state will commence on July 10.

How to check UP 10th, 12th board exam 2020 time table