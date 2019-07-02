Mumbai rains bring city to standstill, disrupts services
With IMD forecast of heavy rain for Tuesday, authorities declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions, asking people to avoid stepping out of their houses
Heavy, incessant rain has paralysed Mumbai and left at least 19 dead in the city and its neighourhood
Mumbai has received the heaviest rain in a decade. The weather office has warned of more rain in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad in the next few hours.
Mumbai airport’s main runway was closed last Monday night after a SpiceJet flight, flying in from Jaipur, overshot its mark because of the heavy rainfall.The incident led to the diversion of as many as 55 flights to nearby airports of Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.
Suburban trains in parts of Mumbai were cancelled by the Central Railways, which cited “nature’s fury”.
Trump Says Iran “Playing With Fire” After Nuclear Deal Limit Breached
US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran is “playing with fire” after Tehran said it exceeded a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington.
“They know what they’re doing. They know what they’re playing with and I think they’re playing with fire,” Donald Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about Iran.
North Korea hails ‘historic’ Kim-Trump meet
North Korea on Monday hailed the weekend meeting between leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone as “historic”, as analysts said Pyongyang was looking to shape the narrative to its own agenda.
‘The two leaders agreed to resume dialogue for making a breakthrough in denuclearisation’
First solar eclipse of 2019 will plunge South America into 10,000 km of darkness
On 2 July 2019, the year’s first and only total solar eclipse will take place. Also known as ‘Surya Grahan’ in Hindi, the eclipse will begin at 10.25 pm IST on 2 July.
The eclipse will be visible directly to observers across the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina and will last a total of four minutes and 3 seconds.