Department of Technical Education, Kerala, will be releasing the 2019 Third Allotment result for admission to Polytechnic Colleges today, July 3rd, 2019. The final rank list and the first allotment status were declared on June 24th and the second allotment result was declared on June 29th. The allotment result can be accessed at the official website, polyadmission.org.

The candidates who get allotted seats in the third allotment need to report at the allotted institution July 6th, 2019 and complete the admission process. After that third round admission process is finished, spot admission round will be conducted July 9th and July 12th at Nodal Polytechnic College for all the remaining vacant seats. The counselling process will end on July 18th.

How to check the Kerala 2019 Polytechnic counselling second allotment result:

Visit the Kerala Polytechnic Counselling official website. Link to check the allotment will get activated once declared on the left panel. Click on the link. Enter the log-in details and submit. The allotment result will be displayed.

The admission process is being conducted to fill around 12,500 seats and in general, around 1.5 lakh candidates apply for the single-window counselling and admission process in the state of Kerala. This year the department has incorporated the SSLC database with the admission software for getting SSLC marks and student details automatically.