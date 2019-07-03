Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2019 counselling process is underway and the first allotment result for the Undergraduate and Diploma courses is expected to be declared today, July 3rd.

The counselling process was initiated on June 3rd and the allotment result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, upcatet.org.

The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment need to pay the security deposit for admission before July 7th and document verification needs to be finished at the allocated university before July 8th.

Simultaneously, PG counselling is also going on and the first allotment result will be declared for that on July 6th.

The UPCATET exam is conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered in the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

UPCATET 2019 exam was conducted on May 16, May 17th, and May 18th, 2019 and the result was declared on June 1st, 2019.

On June 3rd, the link to pay the counselling fees and a link to upload all the necessary documents was activated as part of the initiation of the UPATET 2019 counselling process. The online choice filling for first counselling was done from June 21st to June 24th . The whole schedule can be accessed in this direct link.