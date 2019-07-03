Medical Counselling Committe (MCC) after having abruptly removed the Round 1 counselling result for NEET UG 2019, has posted the revised result now. The counselling result is available on MCC website - medicalcounseling.nic.in and can be accessed directly from there. Additionally, the committee has decided to extend the reporting date for the candidates to July 8th.

On July 2nd, MCC had removed the Round 1 counselling result without providing any reasons. Now as the new results have been published candidates are advised to thoroughly go through it. A total of 14,464 candidates have been allotted seats at various institutes by MCC.

Here is the direct link to view NEET UG 2019 Round 1 counselling result PDF

MCC conducts counselling for 15% of AIQ/deemed/central universities/ESIC and AFMC (MBBS/BDS) seats for students who have qualified for NEET conducted by the NTA. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the round 1 are expected to report at their respective institute from July 3rd, today to July 8th before 5 pm.

Further, the registration process for Round 2 of counselling will be conducted from July 9th to 11th till 5 pm on the MCC website. NEET UG 2019 result was declared on June 5th this year. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th and on May 20th for applicants from Odisha owing to Cyclone Fani.