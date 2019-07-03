The online application process for IDBI Bank Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course began in June and incidentally today, July 3rd is the last date to submit the applications. The bank had invited has invited applications for 600 seats for admissions to the PGDBF course provided by the Manipal Global Education Services Private Limited (MGES), Bengaluru to provide training in Banking and Finance.

Interested individuals are urged to head to IDBI Bank website - idbibank.in and submit their application before the end of today. After completion of the course, all successful candidates will be recruited by the IDBI bank as Grade Assistant Managers.

The online test for the recruitment is tentatively scheduled for July 21st, 2019. Applicants must be between the ages of 21 and 28 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates who are from the reserved categories according to the norm. The candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university in any stream.

The candidates can go through the notification in this direct link. The application process can be processed at this link. Candidates need to click on the ‘Registration’ button to first register. Once registered, click on the login button to complete the remaining application process. The links for all the above-mentioned process can be found at IDBI’s recruitment page.

The online exam scheduled for July 21st will be of 2 hours’ duration testing candidates on Logical Reasoning & Data Analysis/Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness for 200 marks total. Each wrong answer will attract a penalty of 0.25 marks.