Dam breach in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district; death toll rises to six
Six people were killed and 19 went missing after a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rain, leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident happened around 9.30 p.m. on July 2, when the Tiware Dam, which had started overflowing after heavy rain, breached Resident Deputy Collector Datta Bhadakawad told IANS.
Supreme Court asks Meghalaya govt. to hand over ₹100 cr. fine to CPCB
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Meghalaya government to deposit the ₹100 crore fine imposed on it by the National Green Tribunal for failing to curb illegal coal mining with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The State admits on the large number of illegal mines that were operating in the northeastern state.
China ‘regrets’ Iran’s decision to exceed uranium limit under nuclear deal
China said on Tuesday that it regrets Iran’s decision to exceed a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal, but said US’ “maximum pressure is the root cause” of tensions.
Tehran had recently announced that it would no longer respect the limit set on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles
40 Killed, 70 Injured In Strike On Libya Migrant Centre: Officials
Nearly 40 migrants were killed in an air strike Tuesday night on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb blamed on Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying for three months to seize the capital.
At least 70 were also wounded in the raid on Tajoura, an emergency services spokesman told AFP.