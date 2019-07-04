AKTU University, Lucknow, on June 26th began the counselling process for the admissions to 2019 batch of M.Tech, M. Arch, M. Pharm, and M.Des courses and the first allotment result will be declared today, Juy 4th, at 3.00 pm.

The candidates who have completed the registration and fee payment process can check the UPSEE website, upsee.nic.in, for allotment result.

The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first allotment result need to take action on it by July 7th. The candidates need to lock the choice of online willingness (Freeze/Float) and do the payment for seat confirmation by July 7th.

The process for the second round of counselling will begin on July 8th and the allotment result will come out on July 15th.

The AKTU will conduct four allotment rounds followed by a spot counselling round and the whole counselling process will go on until August 14th. The academic sessions will start on July 27th.

The full counselling process and schedule can be accessed at the official website or in this direct link.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated) in the colleges offering these courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU has the responsibility to conduct the UPSEE examinations.

UPSEE 2019 exam was held on April 21st, Sunday and the admit card for the same was released earlier on April 15th. UPSEE 2019 result was declared on June 3rd, 2019.