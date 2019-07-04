Delhi University has invited applications for the role of Assistant Professors and the applications process is underway at the official website, du.ac.in/du The recruitment drive for the role of Assistant Professors is being conducted to fill around 270 vacancies divided into 46 departments. Interested candidates can access the official notification and apply for the same at the Delhi University website.

The application process for the recruitment drive began on July 3rd and the last day submit the application is July 23rd. The salary for the positions will be Academic Pay Level 10 as per 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix, in various Departments of the University.

The screening and shortlisting process for interview will involve points for each level depending on the marks scores like Graduation, Post-graduation, M.Phil. Ph.D, NET with JRF, NET, Research Publication, and Teacher, Post-doctoral experience, and Awards. Depending on the total number of points, shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview. The full details on the shortlisting process can be accessed in this link.

Full vacancy details can be accessed in this direct link. All the information regarding the recruitment drive and various relevant links can be accessed at the DU official website or on this page. Candidates after going through the details notification and process can apply for the positions at this direct link.