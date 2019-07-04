Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started releasing exam schedule for the 2019 recruitment process. In the first phase, the RRB will conduct the 2019 Paramedical recruitment computer-based test or CBT from July 19th to July 21st, 2019. The information was released in all RRB regional websites on July 3rd, 2019.

The exam centre and date details for all individual candidates can be accessed from July 9th. Apart from exam details, mock exam link will also get activated on July 9th and SC and ST candidates can download their free travel pass from that day. The e-call letter for all the candidates will be released on July 15th, 2019.

Once the above information is released by the RRB, all regional websites will host the link for candidates to download the relevant details and the documents. Apart from that, Scroll.in will update candidates about the release here at the Announcements page.

RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June; however, has been shifted to mid-July for unknown reasons.

The bulk of the recruitment is for the position of Staff Nurse (1,109 positions) followed by Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III (289 positions), and Pharmacist Grade III (277 positions). The remaining vacancies are divided into 13 different positions, details of which can be accessed in the notification available at the RRB regional websites.

The notification with regard to the above details can be accessed at all RRB regional website. Link to one of the notifications can be accessed in this link.