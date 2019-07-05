The final merit list for Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) 2019 counselling is expected to be published today on July 5th. Earlier the CET cell had released the provisional merit list for the 2019 BE counselling and provided opportunity for candidates to raise objections till 5 pm on July 4th. Now the merit list, once released can be accessed at the official website for BE counselling - fe2019.mahacet.org.

Further, along with the final merit list the Provisional Category wise Seats for CAP Round I will also be released today. The registration process for students to participate in the counselling process for Engineering and Technology courses for the year 2019-20 began on June 24th and went on until June 30th. The document verification process will be conducted from June 25th to July 1st, 2019.

A total number of three allotment rounds will be conducted by the CET Cell for BE admission this year which will go on until August 1st, 2019. The MHT CET 2019 full schedule for BE counselling can be accessed in this link.

The result for MHT CET 2019 had been declared on July 4th, 2019. A total of 4.13 lakh students had registered for the entrance exam while 3.92 lakh appeared for the same. The test was conducted at 166 centres across 36 districts in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is conducted for admissions to Undergraduate courses on Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Dairy Technology courses offered in the state. The test is held on subjects ranging from Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and Biology.