Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala, has released the 2019 SAY examination result on July 4th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the 2019 Kerala SAY results at the official website, keralaresults.nic.in.

Apart from DHSE SAY results, VHSE SAY result is available on the official website. VHSE SAY exam participants can also check the result at the official website.

Here are the direct links to check the Kerala SAY results for DHSE SAY and VHSE SAY.

DHSE SAY exam was conducted from June 10th to June 17th this year, according to multiple reports.

How to check the Kerala 2019 DHSE SAY result: