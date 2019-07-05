Uttar Pradesh 2019 NEET counselling process is underway since June 25th and today, July 5th, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP, is expected to release the NEET allotment result. Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, upneet.gov.in. There is no official time for when the allotment result will be declared, but it is expected to be released in the evening hours.

Candidates who have been allocated seats in the allotment result can download the allotment letter from the website from tomorrow, July 6th. Based on the allotment letter and other relevant document, admission formalities need to completed by the candidates from July 8th to July 12th, 2019.

Once the UP NEET 2019 allotment result is declared, it can be accessed in this direct link.

The allotment letter along with the admissions needs to be presented at the allotted institution for admission purposes. The admission formalities need to be finished between July 8th to July 12th, 2019.

UP NEET 2019 merit list was declared on June 26th. A total number of 19,171 candidates have been listed in the merit list. After that the process of document verification was done and all the eligible candidates could fill their choices of seats and colleges from July 2nd to July 4th.