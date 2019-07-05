Osmania University or OU Hyderabad has issued the hall tickets for the 2019 Telangana State CPGET examination today, July 5th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) can download the hall tickets from the official website, tscpget.com and osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University or OU conducts the CPGET examination for admissions to PG courses offered by the University. The examination will be conducted from July 8th to July 20th at different slots. The morning slot is from 9.30 am to 11.00 am, afternoon slot is from 1.00 pm to 2.30 pm, and the evening slot is from 4.30 pm to 6.00 pm.

Candidates can download the 2019 TS CPGET hall ticket from this direct link.

Candidates need to refer to the hall ticket for the exam date and slot. All instructions mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card needs to gone through carefully and be fully understood.

How to download TS CPGET 2019 hall ticket: