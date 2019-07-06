The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released the model answer keys for B.Sc Nursing entrance exam. The BSCN19 entrance exam was held on June 16th and the provisional answer keys are now available at CG Vyapam website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Candidates are requested to kindly go through the answer and raise objections, if any, with the board.

The answer keys were published on July 5th and candidates have the opportunity to send their objections via email or post till 5 pm on July 11. After the stipulated time no requests will be entertained, CG Vyapam press note says. Emails can be sent to cgvyapam.preexam.dawaapatti19@gmail.com and post will have to sent to postal address of CPEB, Raipur.

As mentioned earlier, the B.Sc Nursing entrance exam was held on June 16th from 10 am to 12.15 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam are requested to download the answer keys from CPEB website. The format to raise objections has been mentioned along with answer keys, candidates are expected to abide by it and send requests accordingly.

Here is the direct link to Chhattisgarh B.Sc Nursing exam answer keys 2019

The BSc Nursing exam notification was released in April along with MSc Nursing and Post-Nursing admissions notification. Admit card for B.Sc Nursing exam was released on June 10th.