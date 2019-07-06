Petrol, Diesel Rate Hiked Day After Centre Raises Excise Duty, Infra Cess
Petrol and diesel rates were revised across the country on Saturday, a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her 2019-20 Budget, proposed to increase excise duty and road cess of Rs. 1 per litre each on the fuel.
Taxes on petrol and diesel, which account for more than a third of retail fuel prices, are one of the biggest sources of income for the government.
Petrol rates have been increased by Rs. 2.45 per litre while Diesel will now cost Rs. 2.36 more for a litre.
California Struck By 7.1 Earthquake, Home Shifted, Roads Cracked
A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California on Friday, causing some damage to buildings, with 11 times more force than an apparent foreshock that rattled the same area a day earlier.
The quake hit the town of Ridgecrest on the edge of Death Valley National Park 202 km (125 miles) northeast of Los Angeles. It was also measured at 7.1 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Agency.
UN calls for Libya ceasefire as death toll climbs to 1,000
Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces hold eastern Libya and much of the country’s south, launched an offensive in early April to wrestle the capital from forces loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).
The UN Security Council called on Friday for a ceasefire in Libya as the death toll from a three-month offensive on Tripoli reached 1,000, including scores killed in an air strike that hit a detention centre for migrants.