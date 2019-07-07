The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for Probationary Officer recruitment 2019 main examination. The admit card online link was activated on July 5th and is available for eligible candidates to download at the SBI official website - sbi.co.in. The main examination for the SBI PO recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on July 20.

It was only recently that SBI had declared the preliminary exam results. All the candidates who had cleared the first stage of PO recruitment now have to appear for the main written examination. Admit card is mandatory and candidates can download the same till the day of the exam that is July 20.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for SBI PO main examination. Candidates will have to login using their respective registration details and download the admit card for the exam.

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies. The SBI has also recently made some changes in the exam centres for both Preliminary and Main exam, details of which can be accessed in this link. SBI had issued the 2019 Probationary Officer notification on April 2nd and the application process went on until April 22nd, 2019.