Commission for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, will be releasing the second allotment result for the KEAM 2019 today, July 8th. All the candidates who have cleared the KEAM 2019 exam and have registered to participate in the KEAM counselling can check the CEE Kerala’s official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, for the second allotment result.

The option filling process for the second allotment has been going on since June 29th and the last day to fill the entry was July 5th which was later extended to July 7th. The notification for extension also stated that the allotment result will be declared on July 8th.

The first allotment result for the KEAM 2019 was declared on June 20th. KEAM counselling is conducted for admissions to to Engineering and Pharma courses offered by various institutions and colleges in the state of Kerala or candidates who have cleared the KEAM examination conducted by the CEE, Kerala.

KEAM notification was released in February of 2019 and the application process went on until the month of March. CEE Kerala had conducted the KEAM 2019 examination on May 2nd and May 3rd and the result was declared on May 21st, 2019.

How to check the KEAM 2019 allotment result: