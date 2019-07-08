Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released admit cards for various recruitment examinations on July 5th. Candidates can visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, and download the admit card for

The admit cards were released for UP Police Computer Operator Grade A 2018 backlog vacancies for the typing test, and for 2016 UP Police Clerk, Accountant, and Assistant recruitment examination at the official website which can be downloaded now.

The Typing Test admit card can be downloaded from this direct link, and the Clerk, Accountant, Assistant admit card can be downloaded from this direct link.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully and go through the admit card to know the exact time and date of the examination along with the centre details.