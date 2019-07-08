Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is will be conducting the recruitment for Combined Defense Service Examination (II) and the last date to apply online for the same is today, July 8th. The CDS II 2019 examination will be held to fill 417 vacancies and interested candidates can apply on the UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm today.

The online application process for CDS II 2019 began last month from June 12, while today is the last day for application submission. The vacancy details for the recruitment can be accessed from our previous story here. As mentioned, there are 417 vacancies divided under five categories - IMA, INA, IAF, OTA (Men) and OTA (women).

How to apply for UPSC CDS (II) exam 2019

Visit the official UPSC online application portal - upsconline.nic.in Click on online application for various examination of UPSC link on the home page A new page will open up with CDS registration process part 1, 2 links Fill up the application and complete both parts of the registration process Submit the application and make the exam fee payment Download the submitted application for future reference

The exam for the CDSE (II) 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on September 8th, 2019. The exam will be conducted 41 centres throughout the country. Candidates can go through the official notification to check the desired eligibility and qualification to participate in the examination.

The candidates have to first go through a written examination. The written examination for Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy will test candidates on English, General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics. The exam for Officers’ Training Academy will test candidates on English and General Knowledge.